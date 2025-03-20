VALR celebrates its 7th birthday

## Introduction:

VALR, the leading global crypto exchange and Africa’s largest digital asset trading platform by volume, is marking a significant milestone as it celebrates its 7th birthday on March 20. This article highlights VALR’s journey from its inception to becoming a major player in the crypto space, reflecting on its growth, achievements, and the promising future that lies ahead.

## VALR’s Journey:

### Early Days of VALR

VALR was conceived in March 2018 with a visionary goal of revolutionizing the financial landscape by providing accessible and affordable financial services without geographical limitations. Nine months later, the platform was officially launched, garnering over 1,000 sign-ups on its inaugural day. In June 2019, VALR introduced its first ZAR trading pair (Bitcoin (BTC)/ZAR), enhancing liquidity in the South African crypto market.

### VALR’s Growth Trajectory

In 2020, VALR experienced a surge in growth, witnessing a fivefold increase in trading volumes amidst the rising adoption of cryptocurrencies. The subsequent year saw VALR disbursing over R50 million in rewards and rebates to fortify its community bonds. Building on its established reputation, VALR made waves in 2022 by raising $50 million in the largest crypto funding round in Africa at that time, reaffirming its commitment to an inclusive financial system.

### Continued Expansion and Achievements

With the strong backing from the funding round, VALR continued its upward trajectory in 2023, surpassing $10 billion in total crypto trades on its platform. This milestone year also marked the introduction of perpetual futures trading, offering the world’s first BTC and Tether (USDT) perpetual futures paired against the South African Rand. The year 2024 proved to be monumental for VALR, as it achieved the milestone of 1 million users and obtained both Category I and Category II licenses from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

## The Future of VALR:

Seven years into its journey, VALR boasts a user base comprising over 1 million retail users and around 1,300 corporate and institutional clients, including prominent entities such as banks, wealth managers, and fintech giants. Looking ahead, VALR remains steadfast in its commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi) and aims to further enhance crypto accessibility not only within Africa but on a global scale, driving innovation and inclusivity in the digital financial realm.

## Conclusion:

As VALR commemorates its 7th anniversary, the platform’s evolution from a visionary idea to a powerhouse in the crypto industry serves as a testament to its resilience, innovation, and commitment to advancing financial inclusivity. With a rich history of groundbreaking milestones and a promising future ahead, VALR continues to embody excellence and drive positive change in the ever-evolving world of digital assets.

