VALR introduces tokenized U.S. stock trading in South Africa

## Introduction

VALR, a prominent African cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature on its platform known as xStocks. This implementation marks a significant milestone as VALR becomes the first cryptocurrency exchange in Africa to introduce tokenized U.S. equities trading. The introduction of xStocks is set to revolutionize the accessibility of leading U.S.-listed companies for South African investors and potentially beyond.

## VALR’s Innovation in Tokenized U.S. Stock Trading

VALR, Africa’s largest crypto exchange in terms of trade volume, has introduced xStocks to its platform, allowing users to access tokenized U.S. equities. This pioneering move enables customers to experience price exposure to renowned companies like Tesla, Nvidia, Robinhood, Circle, and Coinbase through tokenization.

### Farzam Ehsani’s Perspective

Farzam Ehsani, the Co-Founder and CEO of VALR, highlighted the importance of this launch for African markets. He emphasized the role of xStocks in providing innovative products that enhance choice and inclusion for individuals in South Africa while outlining plans to extend this product’s availability across the continent and globally in the near future. By merging crypto and traditional finance, VALR aims to create a financial ecosystem that dismantles barriers and caters to a broader audience with unparalleled convenience.

### Partnership Insights from David Henderson

David Henderson, Head of Growth at Backed, expressed excitement about the global expansion potential of the collaboration with VALR. The introduction of xStocks on VALR signifies a significant step in Backed’s mission to offer tokenized equities to users worldwide. This strategic partnership will enable African users to access these assets on the VALR platform, engaging in tokenized capital markets seamlessly.

## Understanding xStocks

xStocks are tokenized representations of U.S.-listed equities and ETFs introduced by Backed in May 2025. These tokens deliver price exposure without conferring ownership rights, voting privileges, or other shareholder benefits to holders. Users can trade xStocks on VALR’s spot market against USDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or the South African rand via the Simple Buy/Sell terminal. Additionally, these tokens facilitate deposits and withdrawals through the Solana network to enable cross-platform transactions.

## Conclusion

The introduction of tokenized U.S. stock trading on VALR’s platform signifies a significant leap in merging traditional finance with the cryptocurrency realm. Through xStocks, investors in South Africa and potentially globally can now access prominent U.S.-listed companies, revolutionizing their investment opportunities. This strategic move not only elevates VALR’s global standing but also underscores its dedication to innovation and community empowerment. As the trend of tokenizing real-world assets continues to expand, VALR’s foray into tokenized U.S. equities trading sets a new standard for financial accessibility and inclusivity in the African market.