VanEck Pushes for Staked Hyperliquid ETF in US, Expects HYPE Coinbase Listing Soon

# VanEck Initiates Push for Staked Hyperliquid ETF in the US

## Anticipating HYPE Coinbase Listing in the Near Future

### Introduction:

Digital asset management leader, VanEck, is making strides towards introducing a staked Hyperliquid ETF in the United States. Exciting developments also include the forthcoming launch of a corresponding HYPE exchange-traded product (ETP) in the European market. This strategic move by VanEck is aimed at paving the way for potential listing of the native cryptocurrency HYPE on Coinbase.

### VanEck’s Initiatives

Sources acquainted with the situation have disclosed that VanEck is in the process of filing for approval to introduce a staked Hyperliquid ETF in the United States. This ETF is expected to offer investors exposure to the innovative Hyperliquid network, providing them with a unique investment opportunity in the digital asset space.

### Global Expansion Plans

Alongside the US initiative, VanEck is also gearing up to launch an equivalent HYPE exchange-traded product (ETP) in Europe. By expanding its offerings to the European market, VanEck aims to cater to a broader audience of investors seeking diversified exposure to emerging digital assets.

### Potential Coinbase Listing

VanEck’s executives are optimistic about the impact of the ETF launch on the listing prospects of HYPE on Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The successful introduction of the staked Hyperliquid ETF in the US could potentially pave the way for listing the HYPE cryptocurrency on Coinbase, opening up new avenues for investors to access this digital asset.

### Conclusion:

As VanEck forges ahead with its plans to introduce a staked Hyperliquid ETF in the US and launch a HYPE ETP in Europe, the anticipation for the listing of HYPE on Coinbase grows stronger. These initiatives exemplify VanEck’s commitment to providing innovative investment opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

—

Original Source: [CoinGape](insert original source link)