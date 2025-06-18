VanEck’s Solana ETF Listed on DTCC As US SEC Approval Odds Hits 91%

# VanEck’s Solana ETF Update: DTCC Listing and SEC Approval Odds

## Introduction

VanEck’s proposed Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) has reached a significant milestone by being listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. This move is a positive indication that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might be gearing up for approval. Let’s delve into the details of this latest update and what it means for the future of the VanEck Solana ETF.

## VanEck’s Solana ETF Listed on DTCC

The proposed VanEck Solana ETF, which has been making waves in the world of cryptocurrency investments, has now found its place on the DTCC website. This listing, identified by the ticker symbol VSOL, is categorized under the DTCC’s “active and…”

## Increasing Approval Odds

The fact that the VanEck Solana ETF has garnered a 91% approval probability from the SEC further solidifies the potential green light it might receive in the near future. This development adds to the growing optimism surrounding the ETF’s prospects within the regulatory landscape.

## Conclusion

As VanEck’s Solana ETF progresses through the regulatory hurdles, its listing on the DTCC website and the high approval odds by the SEC reflect a positive outlook for this innovative investment vehicle. Stay tuned for more updates on the journey of the VanEck Solana ETF as it navigates the path towards regulatory approval and market launch.