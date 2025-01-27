VeChain Founder Sunny Lu sheds light on his innovative Sustainability ecosystem

## Title: Exploring VeChain Founder Sunny Lu’s Vision for a Sustainable Ecosystem

In an intriguing interview, Sunny Lu, the CEO and creator of VeChain, delves into the concept of his innovative sustainability ecosystem. VeChain’s sustainability app, vbetter.com, offers crypto rewards to both crypto and non-crypto users, promoting positive actions and choices through incentivization. Let’s explore Sunny Lu’s journey and insights into the world of sustainable blockchain technology.

### Sunny Lu’s Journey in the Crypto Space

Sunny Lu has been a prominent figure in the crypto industry for over a decade, emphasizing the importance of continuous innovation and development even in bear markets. Initially funding his vision through Bitcoin mining earnings, he ventured into building applications on Layer 1 Blockchain platform. His passion for sustainability led him to advocate the adoption of blockchain technology as a replacement for traditional databases, ensuring efficiency and longevity.

### The Birth of vbetter.com and its Vision

In 2016, while serving as the CIO of LV, Sunny Lu spearheaded the ‘Track and Trace Project’ using blockchain technology to enhance operational efficiency. Fast forward to 2024, Sunny Lu introduces vbetter.com as a game-changing platform aiming to reward users for positive actions. Described as the new EST platform, vbetter.com empowers users to earn crypto rewards by engaging in sustainable behaviors. Through user-friendly applications like Mugshot and EVN, even non-crypto users can effortlessly contribute to environmental conservation and be rewarded for their efforts.

Sunny Lu's innovative vision for a sustainable ecosystem through VeChain's vbetter.com exemplifies the convergence of blockchain technology and environmental sustainability. By incentivizing individuals to make conscious choices and rewarding them for their actions, Sunny Lu paves the way for a greener, more sustainable future. Explore the complete interview with Sunny Lu to discover more about this revolutionary ecosystem on vbetter.com.