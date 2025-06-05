Vi Powils to lead NFT project World Of Women  

# Vi Powils Appointed as CEO of World Of Women NFT Project

## Introduction

World of Women (WoW) has welcomed Vi Powils as its new Chief Executive Officer, a move that marks a significant milestone for the renowned non-fungible token (NFT) collection dedicated to celebrating female empowerment and diversity.

## Vi Powils: A Trailblazer in the Crypto Industry

### Powils’ Impressive Background

Vi Powils has distinguished herself as a prominent figure in the world of cryptocurrencies, renowned for her early leadership role within the industry. With a wealth of experience in investing, advising global financial institutions, and co-founding successful crypto startups, her appointment at WoW signifies a new era for the project.

## Celebrating Womanhood Through WoW

### Origins of World of Women

Launched in 2021 by digital artist Yam Karkai, WoW showcases 10,000 algorithmically generated portraits representing women from various cultural backgrounds. The collection has garnered widespread acclaim for its focus on promoting representation, diversity, and inclusivity on a global scale.

### Success and Impact

Not only has WoW fostered a vibrant community, but it has also formed partnerships with renowned brands like Samsung, Mastercard, and FC Barcelona. Additionally, the project has contributed over $2 million to charities supporting women in need and emerging female artists, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility.

## WoW’s Financial Achievements and Future Endeavors

### Financial Success

The NFTs within WoW command a significant market value, with a current floor price of approximately $1,000. Since its inception, the collection has facilitated transactions exceeding $400 million and made history with a record sale at Christie’s auction house.

### Vision for the Future

Vi Powils has articulated a visionary roadmap for WoW, highlighting plans to introduce new products and community-centric initiatives. With a focus on fostering collaborative partnerships, Powils envisions WoW as a catalyst for lasting change and innovation within the NFT space.

## Conclusion

As WoW transitions into a new era under Vi Powils’ leadership, the project is poised to continue its mission of empowering women globally through art, technology, and community engagement. With a firm dedication to inclusivity and creativity, WoW sets a precedent for the future of NFT collections in the digital landscape.