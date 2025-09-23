Vitalik Buterin Addresses Key Myths Over Coinbase L2 Base Custody Concerns

# Vitalik Buterin’s Clarifications on Coinbase’s L2 Base Custody Concerns

## Introduction

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently tackled misconceptions surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base. In an effort to dispel concerns over centralization, Buterin emphasized that the platform upholds decentralization principles while enhancing user convenience.

## Decentralization and User Experience Enhancement

Buterin’s endorsement of Coinbase’s Layer-2 network highlights its commitment to decentralization. Despite worries about centralization, he reassured users that the platform remains aligned with Ethereum’s core principles. Additionally, Buterin emphasized the platform’s efforts to improve user experience, signaling a positive direction for decentralized finance (DeFi).

## Addressing Concerns and Providing Clarity

With the rise of concerns regarding L2 centralization, Buterin’s intervention serves as a crucial clarification. By addressing key myths and misconceptions, he aims to alleviate fears and promote a better understanding of how Coinbase’s platform aligns with decentralized ideals.

## Conclusion

Vitalik Buterin’s intervention in dispelling myths surrounding Coinbase’s Layer-2 platform Base sheds light on the platform’s dedication to decentralization and enhanced user experience. By addressing concerns and providing clarity, Buterin’s insights contribute to a more informed perspective on the evolving landscape of decentralized finance.

*This article originally appeared on CoinGape.*