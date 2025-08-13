Vivopower Partners with Crypto.com for Institutional Custody of XRP Treasury Assets

# Vivopower Announces Partnership with Crypto.com for Institutional Custody of XRP Treasury Assets

## Introduction

Vivopower International, a Nasdaq-listed company, has recently revealed its collaboration with Crypto.com for the institutional custody of its digital assets, mainly XRP. This initiative aims to enable Vivopower to tap into the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) market while accelerating its treasury diversification strategy.

—

### Vivopower Selects Crypto.com for Custody and Trading Access

In a strategic move to secure its digital assets, Vivopower International has chosen to partner with Crypto.com for both custody and trading access services. This partnership offers Vivopower a secure platform to manage its XRP treasury assets efficiently.

By leveraging the expertise and secure infrastructure provided by Crypto.com, Vivopower aims to optimize its position in the evolving DeFi landscape while ensuring the safety and integrity of its digital investments.

—

## Conclusion

The partnership between Vivopower International and Crypto.com signifies a significant step towards enhancing the security and management of digital assets within institutional settings. This collaboration not only underscores the commitment to diversification and growth but also highlights the proactive approach taken by businesses to leverage the opportunities presented by the emerging DeFi sector.