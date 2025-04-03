Watr and Avalanche partner up to bring a $20 trillion commodities market to blockchain  

## Introduction

Watr, a blockchain platform focused on digitizing commodity trading, has formed a strategic partnership with Avalanche (AVAX) to transition to an Avalanche Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the commodities market by leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced efficiency and transparency.

### Watr and Avalanche Collaboration

Watr and Avalanche have joined forces to introduce innovative solutions to the commodities industry, valued at $20 trillion. By harnessing blockchain technology, the partnership seeks to streamline commodity trading and financing processes, encompassing various sectors such as metals, fuel, food, and more.

#### Bringing Commodities On-chain

Traditional commodity markets often face challenges such as limited liquidity and profitability. Watr is dedicated to addressing these issues by integrating decentralized identity, traceability, and smart contracts to pave the way for on-chain commodity trading within the Web3 ecosystem.

### Expertise Integration

The collaboration between Watr and Avalanche combines Watr’s deep-rooted expertise in commodities, with key team members hailing from prominent organizations like Shell, BP, and J.P. Morgan. Notably, Maryam Ayati, a respected figure in the energy sector, plays a significant role in leveraging her vast experience to drive innovations in commodity trading and financing.

#### Market Infrastructure Development

By leveraging Avalanche’s customizable L1 architecture, Watr can establish specialized blockchains tailored for different commodities and counterparties. This approach ensures regulatory compliance, promotes interoperability, and enhances market efficiency across diverse sectors, including mining, agriculture, and global finance.

### Innovative Technologies

Watr’s technology stack incorporates groundbreaking solutions designed to enhance transparency, security, and liquidity within commodity markets. For instance, WatrMrks technology enables full traceability by documenting critical information such as asset origin, certifications, and custody throughout the asset’s lifecycle.

#### Future Initiatives

In addition to WatrMrks, Watr is set to introduce WatrIDs for decentralized identities, NeoReserves for liquidity pooling, and VentureStream as an investment platform for commodity-tech startups. These initiatives aim to bolster the integrity and efficiency of commodity trading processes on the blockchain.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between Watr and Avalanche marks a significant milestone in the quest to bring the $20 trillion commodities market onto the blockchain. By combining expertise, innovative technologies, and market infrastructure, the partnership is poised to reshape commodity trading and financing, setting new standards for transparency and efficiency in the industry. This union represents a pivotal step towards realizing the full potential of blockchain technology in revolutionizing traditional markets.