Web3 Venture Alliance Seeks Co-founders to Work on “Stealth Projects”

# Web3 Venture Alliance Seeks Co-founders for “Stealth Projects”

## Introduction

The Web3 startup ecosystem has been experiencing significant growth, attracting increased interest and investments from venture capitalists. While the crypto startup investment in Q1 of 2025 surged to $4.8 billion, there has been a noticeable slowdown in Q2. Amidst this backdrop, the Web3 Venture Alliance, often likened to the “Y Combinator” for Web3, has made an intriguing announcement. Imran Khan, the founder of Alliance DAO, is on the lookout for “co-founder duos” to collaborate on undisclosed crypto projects, setting the stage for innovation and collaboration in the crypto sector.

## Alliance’s Strategic Move

Imran Khan’s call for co-founders is geared towards individuals with a strong technical background and a genuine commitment to advancing in the crypto space. This move by Alliance holds particular significance as the organization is currently accepting applications for its 15th accelerator program, ALL15 cohort, with a deadline set for May 28. The opportunity entails working on multiple stealth projects within Alliance, presenting a unique chance for talented individuals to delve into cutting-edge initiatives within the crypto realm.

## Conclusion

The Web3 Venture Alliance’s quest for co-founders to spearhead undisclosed crypto ventures reflects the dynamism and innovation prevalent in the Web3 startup landscape. Imran Khan’s visionary approach seeks to harness the expertise of skilled individuals passionate about pushing the boundaries of crypto technology. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, initiatives such as the Alliance’s call for co-founder duos serve as catalysts for pioneering innovations and transformative solutions.

