Whale Behind $100M TRUMP Gains Tied to Kanye West’s YZY Insider Trading

Blockchain firm Bubblemaps has uncovered a significant link between the early investor in Kanye West’s YZY and the trader who reaped a massive $100 million profit from the TRUMP token in February. This revelation has sparked suspicions of insider trading, raising concerns within the trading community.

Bubblemaps’ data sheds light on the intricate connection between the individual behind the substantial gains from the TRUMP token and their involvement in Kanye West’s YZY project. The overlap in these ventures has led to speculation about possible insider trading practices.

The disclosure by Bubblemaps unveils a compelling correlation that suggests a deeper relationship between the TRUMP whale’s success and the activities surrounding Kanye West’s YZY venture. This convergence has captured the attention of industry experts and authorities alike.

The intertwining of the $100 million TRUMP gains and Kanye West’s YZY project underscores the potential implications of insider trading within the cryptocurrency market. As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits further developments to ascertain the extent of any malpractice. Stay tuned for updates on this evolving story.

