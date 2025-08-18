Whale Moves 3 Trillion SHIB From Coinbase as Shiba Inu Eyes Base, Solana Expansion

## Introduction

In recent cryptocurrency news, a significant event occurred where a whale transferred a substantial amount of SHIB tokens from Coinbase to a self-custody wallet. At the same time, developments in the Shiba Inu project indicated plans for expansion across Base and Solana. This article delves into the details surrounding this whale transfer and the potential growth prospects for Shiba Inu.

### Whale Transfer of 3 Trillion SHIB Tokens

New data revealed a notable transfer of 3 trillion SHIB tokens by a whale from Coinbase to a self-custody wallet. This large movement of tokens signifies significant activity within the SHIB ecosystem and has sparked interest and speculation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

### Shiba Inu’s Expansion Plans on Base and Solana

Concurrently, a Shiba Inu developer presented a strategic roadmap for scaling the project on Base and Solana chains. This development aligns with the broader trend of multi-chain expansion in the crypto space, as projects seek to leverage the capabilities of different blockchains for improved scalability and functionality.

## Whale Moves $3 Trillion SHIB Amid Multi-Chain Expansion Plans

As per reports from Whale Alert, a substantial amount of 3 trillion SHIB tokens was transferred by a whale, causing a stir in the cryptocurrency community. This transfer comes at a time when Shiba Inu is actively exploring opportunities for growth and adoption on multiple blockchain platforms.

## Conclusion

The recent whale transfer of 3 trillion SHIB tokens from Coinbase to a self-custody wallet, coupled with Shiba Inu’s strategic plans for expansion on Base and Solana chains, underscores the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. These developments highlight the continuing evolution of blockchain projects and the growing interest in exploring new avenues for innovation and growth within the crypto ecosystem. Stay tuned for further updates on the progress of Shiba Inu and other emerging trends in the digital asset space.