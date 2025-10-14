Whales Heavily Shorting XRP, DOGE, PEPE & These Crypto Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Speech

### Title:

**Insights on Whales Shorting XRP, DOGE, PEPE & Other Cryptos Prior to Jerome Powell’s Address**

#### Introduction:

Cryptocurrency whales have been observed taking significant short positions on various digital assets like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) in anticipation of a potential market downturn preceding Jerome Powell’s speech. This article delves into the latest trends surrounding whales’ trading activities in the crypto space.

### Whales Anticipating Market Shift

Whales in the cryptocurrency realm have been actively engaging in opening short positions across multiple digital assets. Notably, Bitcoin, XRP, DOGE, and PEPE Coin have been under the watchful eyes of these market players. The overarching sentiment revolves around the likelihood of a substantial market correction looming on the horizon.

#### The ‘Trump Insider Whale’ Phenomenon

A notable figure known as the ‘Trump Insider Whale,’ recognized for previous successful shorting of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) just before a monumental crypto market crash, has once again ramped up its short positions. This move coincides with the impending speech by Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, adding an intriguing dimension to the evolving market dynamics.

### Conclusion

The increasing prevalence of whales shorting XRP, DOGE, PEPE, and other cryptocurrencies signifies a general wariness in the market atmosphere. As investors brace themselves for potential shifts following Jerome Powell’s speech, the role of influential entities like the ‘Trump Insider Whale’ adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing market narrative.

