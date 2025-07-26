Whales Scoop Up 130M XRP as Price Eyes $3.82

## Whales Accumulate Over 130 Million XRP Amid Price Dip

In a recent surge of activity, whales have aggressively accumulated more than 130 million XRP tokens during a significant price dip. This sudden move by these larger investors has sparked interest and speculation within the cryptocurrency community.

### Whales Bolster XRP Holdings

According to data presented by Ali_Charts on X, whales have significantly increased their XRP holdings over the past 24 hours. This substantial accumulation indicates a strategic move by these influential entities to build up their positions in XRP.

### Analyst Anticipates XRP Price Breakout

On the back of this whale activity, a top cryptocurrency analyst has put forward a compelling prediction for XRP’s potential breakout towards the $3.82 mark. This forecast aligns with the ongoing market dynamics and the heightened interest in XRP’s price movement.

## Conclusion

The recent surge in whale accumulation of XRP, totaling over 130 million tokens, suggests a significant shift in investor sentiment towards the cryptocurrency. With an analyst predicting a possible breakout towards $3.82, the market anticipates an exciting period ahead for XRP. Stay tuned for further developments as this story unfolds.