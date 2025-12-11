What explains the two-tier justice facing TradFi and DeFi entrepreneurs? 

# Title: Unraveling the Disparity in Justice for Traditional Finance and DeFi Entrepreneurs

## Introduction

In the dynamic landscape of finance, the stark contrast in the treatment of individuals from traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors has raised significant concerns. This article delves into the perplexing phenomenon of a two-tier justice system that seems to be prevalent in the regulatory and legal realms.

## Exploring the Two-Tier Justice System

### TradFi vs. DeFi Injustices

The disparity between the outcomes faced by executives from institutions like Lehman Brothers and AIG during the 2008 financial crisis and those in the DeFi sphere is glaring. While only a handful of top Wall Street executives faced legal consequences, the rigorous pursuit of crypto entrepreneurs in recent years poses a pertinent question regarding the fairness of justice.

### Examples of Double Standards

Instances abound where glaring double standards are evident. Payment platforms facilitating illicit transactions operate with apparent impunity, while DeFi innovators like Roman Storm and Anatoly Legkodymov find themselves embroiled in legal battles. Despite calls for a shift in approach from authoritative figures, the status quo remains largely unchanged, prompting scrutiny into the underlying factors contributing to this discrepancy.

### Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and Political Influence

Operation Chokepoint 2.0, an extension of a prior initiative to restrict banking services for high-risk entities, is considered a key factor perpetuating the unequal treatment within the financial realm. The influence of political dynamics, as seen through the actions of former President Trump, further complicates the regulatory landscape, with pardons and interventions shaping the fate of DeFi entrepreneurs.

## Case Studies: Anatoly Legkodymov and Beyond

### Anatomy of Legkodymov’s Legal Battle

Anatoly Legkodymov’s endeavor to enforce stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols on Bitzlato exchange led to legal repercussions, including imprisonment and substantial financial penalties. His case serves as a poignant illustration of the harsh realities faced by DeFi actors striving to adhere to regulatory standards amidst a complex regulatory environment.

### Implications and Future Prospects

The implications of the disparate treatment faced by individuals in the TradFi and DeFi sectors extend beyond individual cases, raising broader questions about regulatory frameworks and the need for a more equitable approach. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, a reevaluation of the existing norms and practices is imperative to foster a more inclusive and just ecosystem for all stakeholders.

## Conclusion

The dichotomy in the treatment of individuals operating within the realms of traditional finance and decentralized finance underscores systemic challenges that warrant careful examination and reform. By shedding light on the discrepancies in justice, this article aims to stimulate discourse and foster greater transparency and fairness within the financial sector.

