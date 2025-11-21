What Next for XRP Price as Bitcoin Falls Below $83,000 Again?

## What Does the Future Hold for XRP Price Amid Bitcoin’s Drop Below $83,000?

### XRP Price Decline Despite XRP ETF Hype

Despite the recent excitement surrounding the launch of XRP ETF in the cryptocurrency community, XRP price has been on a downward trend. The third-largest cryptocurrency experienced a significant decrease of 9% in value within the past 24 hours. This decline coincided with Bitcoin’s fall below the $83,000 mark and the subsequent crash of the overall crypto market.

### Massive Selloffs Amidst Bitcoin and Crypto Market Turmoil

The challenging market conditions have led to massive selloffs across various digital assets, including XRP. As investors grapple with uncertainty and heightened volatility, XRP’s realized loss based on the 30-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) data has been notable.

### Glassnode’s Insights on XRP Realized Loss at 30D-EMA

Glassnode, a prominent crypto analytics platform, has shed light on the XRP realized loss at the 30-day EMA. This data provides valuable insights into the current state of the XRP market and the impact of external factors such as Bitcoin’s price movements.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the future trajectory of XRP price remains uncertain amidst the ongoing market turbulence. While the XRP ETF launch generated excitement, external factors like Bitcoin’s price fluctuations and broader market trends continue to influence XRP’s performance. Investors and traders are advised to closely monitor market developments and stay informed to make well-informed decisions in this dynamic environment.

