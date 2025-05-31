What’s Behind the Crypto Price Drop: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP Down

## Title: Decoding the Recent Crypto Market Correction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Price Decline

### Introduction

In the ever-fluctuating crypto market, notable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP have recently witnessed significant price drops. This article delves into the factors contributing to the ongoing correction in the crypto sphere.

—

### What Led to the Crypto Price Drop?

The recent cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a noteworthy downturn, with major tokens facing notable dips. Investors and analysts are pondering over the underlying causes of this market correction.

### Factors Contributing to the Market Decline

#### 1. Presidential Criticism and Trade Uncertainty

President Donald Trump’s criticism of China on Truth Social, where he accused them of breaching their trade agreement with the US, has sparked uncertainty in the market. The geopolitical tension resulting from such statements has influenced crypto prices.

#### 2. Federal Reserve Interest Rate Speculations

The growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve won’t be cutting interest rates has added to the market volatility. Speculations surrounding the central bank’s monetary policy decisions have impacted investor sentiment, leading to the price decline across cryptocurrencies.

### Market Analysis: Crypto Bloodbath

The global crypto market has witnessed a substantial downturn, with a staggering $186 billion lost from the previous day’s high. Presently, the total market capitalization stands at $3.35 trillion, indicating a 3.15% decline over the last 24 hours. Significant cryptocurrencies are in the red, with Dogecoin bearing the brunt among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

### Conclusion

The recent crypto price drop affecting leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP has captured the attention of market participants globally. Understanding the factors behind this correction is crucial in navigating the volatile crypto landscape and making informed investment decisions.

—

*The post “Decoding the Recent Crypto Market Correction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Price Decline” was originally published on CoinGape.*