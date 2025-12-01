WhiteBIT launches in the U.S. with Times Square campaign

## Title: WhiteBIT Makes U.S. Debut with Times Square Campaign

### Introduction:

WhiteBIT, the esteemed European cryptocurrency exchange, has ventured into the U.S. terrain with the launch of WhiteBIT US. The platform’s arrival in the American market, fortified by acclaimed security and compliance measures, aims to revolutionize the landscape of digital finance for U.S. users. Discover the intricacies of WhiteBIT’s expansion, vision, and commitment to excellence in the cryptocurrency realm.

### WhiteBIT US: Pioneering Security and Compliance Standards

WhiteBIT US emerges as an autonomous entity geared towards nationwide expansion and accessibility across all 50 states while upholding a core focus on transparency, compliance, and robust infrastructure. With a steadfast dedication to maintaining high security standards, stringent compliance protocols, and competitive trading fees, WhiteBIT US is set to cater to the American cryptocurrency community.

### Inaugural Offerings and Future Expansion Plans

At the onset, verified U.S. users will gain access to spot trading, instant exchange services, and on/off-ramp facilities. Looking ahead, WhiteBIT US envisions broadening its services with fiat integration, KYB onboarding for institutional clients, and an array of additional products like custody and liquidity solutions to enhance the user experience.

### Building Local Presence and Championing Innovation

Establishing its headquarters in New York, WhiteBIT has assembled a team of U.S.-based executives complemented by satellite offices to fortify its operational efficiency and quick scalability in key states. With a commitment to nurturing localized talent and fostering innovation in blockchain infrastructure, WhiteBIT aims to contribute significantly to the growth and advancement of the U.S. cryptocurrency market.

### Times Square Campaign: Signifying Milestones and Vision

In tandem with its U.S. debut, which aligns with the company’s seventh anniversary, WhiteBIT celebrated its evolution into W Group with a remarkable global brand campaign. Through this campaign, WhiteBIT espouses trust, transparency, and accessibility in the crypto sphere while showcasing its vision for a secure and globally connected digital finance ecosystem, exemplified by a video debut at Times Square on November 28.

### Elevating Security Standards for American Users

As one of the most secure cryptocurrency exchanges globally, WhiteBIT brings a wealth of expertise and credibility to the U.S. market. With a pristine security track record, top industry certifications, and adherence to stringent AML and KYC regulations, WhiteBIT aims to introduce European security benchmarks to American users, enriching their trading experience with institutional-grade protection, liquidity, and accessible earn products.

### Conclusion:

WhiteBIT’s foray into the U.S. market marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance, characterized by a commitment to innovation, security, and user-centricity. As the platform spearheads its U.S. journey, American cryptocurrency enthusiasts can anticipate a transformative shift in their trading experience, underpinned by WhiteBIT’s unwavering dedication to excellence and trust.