WhiteBIT partners up with Bequant to work on institutional crypto trading solutions

## Title: WhiteBIT & Bequant Collaboration for Institutional Crypto Trading Solutions

### Introduction:

WhiteBIT, a prominent European cryptocurrency exchange, has recently partnered with Bequant, a leading provider of institutional-grade crypto trading solutions. This collaboration aims to establish a robust ecosystem tailored for institutional traders, offering advanced tools and compliance-driven policies. Read on to learn more about this exciting partnership and the benefits it brings to institutional crypto trading.

### Institutional Crypto Trading Solutions

#### Meeting the Growing Demand

The institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is on the rise, leading to an increasing demand for sophisticated and transparent crypto trading solutions. In response to this demand, WhiteBIT has teamed up with Bequant to address the specific needs of institutional traders.

#### Vision of the Partnership

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of WhiteBIT, highlights the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that it aims to provide institutional investors with scalable and secure trading solutions. By combining expertise, the collaboration ensures professional traders and institutional clients have access to deep liquidity, regulatory-compliant infrastructure, and advanced trading tools.

#### Bequant’s Expertise

Bequant brings years of experience as a proprietary trading firm specializing in market making, quantitative trading, and providing institutional crypto services such as over-the-counter trading, lending, and secure custody options. Both companies hold ISO/IEC certification and GDPR compliance, offering API connectivity through REST, WebSocket, and FIX 4.4 for real-time market data access and automated trading capabilities.

### Deep Liquidity for Institutional Clients

#### Enhancing Market Liquidity

With proven trading and capital allocation strategies, Bequant will play a vital role in improving market liquidity and trade execution efficiency. Institutional clients can leverage WhiteBIT’s deep liquidity and advanced trading infrastructure through Bequant’s brokerage network for seamless trade executions across both platforms.

#### Key Advantages

Institutional clients will benefit from access to over $2 trillion in annual trading volume, as well as multi-market trading opportunities in spot, futures, and margin markets with leverage. This partnership aims to provide institutional traders with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to enhance their crypto trading experience.

### Conclusion:

The collaboration between WhiteBIT and Bequant represents a significant step towards meeting the evolving needs of institutional crypto traders. By combining their expertise and resources, these two industry leaders are poised to offer institutional clients tailored solutions that prioritize security, compliance, and efficiency in cryptocurrency trading.

