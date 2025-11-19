WhiteBIT partners with Saudi royal holding to advance blockchain and digital infrastructure

**Introduction:**

WhiteBIT, a prominent European cryptocurrency exchange, has joined forces with Durrah AlFodah Holding, represented by His Royal Highness Prince Naif Bin Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a strategic partnership aiming to propel blockchain technology and digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration, facilitated by Seaside Arabia, marks a significant step towards supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, centered around economic diversification and technological advancement in the digital sphere.

Building Saudi Arabia's Blockchain Future

Through the partnership, WhiteBIT and Durrah AlFodah Holding are set to embark on various national initiatives to revolutionize Saudi Arabia’s blockchain landscape. These initiatives include the tokenization of the Saudi stock market for increased transparency, liquidity, and accessibility. Moreover, the collaboration seeks to establish a framework for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to underpin a sovereign digital finance ecosystem, alongside the setup of national data and computing centers tailored for blockchain computation and digital asset infrastructure.

Partnership Focus and Structure

Durrah AlFodah Holding will take charge of overseeing WhiteBIT’s entry into the Saudi market, navigating regulatory requirements, and fostering partnerships within the Kingdom. On the other hand, WhiteBIT will leverage its technological proficiency and expertise in infrastructure design to contribute to the partnership’s objectives. The collaboration will also see the formation of a joint venture entity aimed at managing and expanding the partnered projects effectively.

Key Stakeholder Insights

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, representing WhiteBIT, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the privilege of collaborating with His Royal Highness Prince Naif Bin Abdullah Bin Saud’s Holding to pioneer Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. Through their combined efforts, a robust and secure blockchain ecosystem is envisioned to shape the nation’s technological trajectory.

**Conclusion:**

The strategic alliance between WhiteBIT and Durrah AlFodah Holding signifies a critical milestone in advancing blockchain technology and digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, aligned with the Vision 2030 ambitions. The collaborative endeavors aimed at enhancing transparency, accelerating digital finance adoption, and fortifying computational capabilities exemplify a progressive leap towards a digitally transformed Saudi future.