WhiteBIT unveils broad new suite of institutional services at Liquidity 2025

## Introduction

WhiteBIT, the largest crypto exchange in Europe, recently made headlines by unveiling an array of new institutional services at the Liquidity 2025 summit in Hong Kong. This move signifies the exchange’s commitment to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving crypto market. In this article, we explore the key highlights of WhiteBIT’s participation at the event and the suite of services they introduced to cater to institutional investors.

### WhiteBIT’s Participation at Liquidity 2025

At the Liquidity 2025 summit, WhiteBIT participated as a golden partner, showcasing its dedication to advancing the institutional digital asset landscape. The event brought together industry luminaries such as asset managers, trading experts, regulators, and custodians to deliberate on the convergence of traditional centralized finance (CeFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Sergii Bulgakov represented WhiteBIT on a panel that discussed integration challenges, differences in trading infrastructure between CeFi and DeFi, and the potential for a hybrid model encompassing both paradigms. Bulgakov emphasized the pivotal role institutions play in the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem and outlined WhiteBIT’s commitment to providing secure, innovative, and scalable solutions for institutional investors.

## WhiteBIT’s New Institutional Services

WhiteBIT’s foray into institutional services marks a significant milestone for the exchange. Among the new offerings introduced are:

### 1. OTC Trading

WhiteBIT now provides an over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform, allowing institutional clients to execute large trades off the public order book with enhanced privacy and flexibility.

### 2. Custody Solutions

Institutional-grade custody solutions have been added to WhiteBIT’s suite of services, ensuring the secure storage of digital assets for large investors.

### 3. Liquidity Pools

Access to deep liquidity pools for over 740 cryptocurrency trading pairs has been facilitated, enabling institutions to engage in seamless and efficient trading activities.

### 4. Wallet Address Generation

WhiteBIT now supports wallet address generation for more than 330 cryptocurrencies across 80 blockchain networks, enhancing convenience and accessibility for institutional clients.

## WhiteBIT’s Market Expansion and Partnerships

Apart from the launch of new institutional services, WhiteBIT has been actively expanding its market reach and forging strategic partnerships. The exchange recently extended its operations into the Australian market and sealed agreements with industry players like Misyon Bank and Bequant to enhance its service offerings.

## Conclusion

WhiteBIT’s unveiling of a comprehensive suite of institutional services at Liquidity 2025 underscores its strategic vision to cater to the evolving needs of institutional investors in the digital asset space. By combining cutting-edge technology with a client-centric approach, WhiteBIT is poised to solidify its position as a leading player in the intersection of institutional finance and crypto markets. Stay tuned for more updates on WhiteBIT’s innovative initiatives in the dynamic world of digital assets.