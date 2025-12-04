WhiteBIT’s WBT now included in five S&P cryptocurrency indices

## WhiteBIT’s WBT Inclusion in S&P Cryptocurrency Indices

### Introduction

WhiteBIT’s native token, WBT, has achieved a significant milestone by being incorporated into five prominent S&P cryptocurrency indices, signifying a notable advancement in the exchange’s venture into institutional-quality coverage of digital assets.

### S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index Inclusion

The addition of WBT to the S&P Cryptocurrency BDM Index, overseen by S&P Dow Jones Indices, symbolizes the exchange’s adherence to stringent criteria encompassing liquidity, market capitalization, governance, transparency, and risk management. WBT’s inclusion underscores its compliance with these standards and its expanding presence in the trading sphere.

### Diversified Index Representation

Apart from the BDM Index, WBT has secured positions in four additional S&P digital asset benchmarks, namely the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Asset (BDA) Index, the S&P Cryptocurrency Financials Index, the S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap Ex-MegaCap Index, and the S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap Index. These indices concentrate on digital assets that exhibit consistent liquidity and market capitalization stability over extended periods.

### Implications and Acknowledgments

Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT, emphasized the global significance of being recognized by S&P DJI, asserting that this recognition marks a pivotal moment in aligning regional crypto infrastructure with international institutional standards. The move not only holds significance for WhiteBIT but also for the advancement of compliant crypto services on a global scale.

### Institutional Exposure and Recent Performance

The integration of WBT into S&P indices opens doors to a broader audience comprising investment firms, exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded note (ETN) designers, and research platforms. This development allows the token to be integrated into institutional performance models and portfolio construction tools. Moreover, the recent price surge that saw WBT hit an all-time high of $62.96 on November 18, 2025, underscores the token’s liquidity and trading stability, key factors contributing to its qualification under S&P’s classification framework.

### Conclusion

WhiteBIT’s WBT’s inclusion in five S&P cryptocurrency indices not only signifies a remarkable achievement for the exchange but also sets a precedent for the elevation of compliant crypto services on a global scale. This endorsement by S&P DJI solidifies WBT’s position within the institutional investment landscape, presenting new opportunities for its integration into diversified investment products.

The post "WhiteBIT's WBT now included in five S&P cryptocurrency indices" was originally published on Finbold.