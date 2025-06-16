Who holds more Bitcoin: BlackRock or Michael Saylor’s Strategy?

## Introduction

In the realm of institutional Bitcoin holdings, Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) and BlackRock are currently leading the pack, closely competing in the race for the largest BTC positions. This article delves into the strategies employed by these two entities, shedding light on their latest Bitcoin acquisitions and the overall impact on the cryptocurrency market.

—

### The Battle of Bitcoin Holdings: Strategy vs. BlackRock

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) and BlackRock are now head-to-head in their BTC accumulation efforts, boasting substantial Bitcoin holdings that command attention in the crypto space.

#### Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy has secured around 592,100 BTC, valued at over $63.3 billion, showcasing a strong commitment to incorporating Bitcoin as a core asset within its corporate treasury. Notably, the company recently made a significant purchase of 10,100 BTC for approximately $1.05 billion, further solidifying its standing in the digital asset realm.

#### BlackRock’s Bitcoin Accumulation

Meanwhile, BlackRock has amassed 669,523 BTC through its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), with a total value of roughly $71.41 billion. The company’s approach involves leveraging an exchange-traded fund (ETF) structure to pool investor resources for substantial Bitcoin acquisitions.

### Latest Acquisitions and Strategies

#### Strategy’s Strategic Moves

Recently, Strategy acquired 10,100 Bitcoin at an average price of $104,080 per coin during a period of market turbulence triggered by geopolitical tensions. This move propelled Strategy’s year-to-date BTC yield to 19.1%, inching closer to its ambitious target of 25% by the end of 2025.

#### BlackRock’s Steady Growth

In a parallel development, BlackRock has been actively expanding its BTC position, making a substantial $1.1 billion Bitcoin investment in recent weeks. The company aims to evolve into a dominant force in digital asset management, with aspirations to oversee at least $50 billion in crypto assets within the next five years.

### Diverse Approaches Towards Bitcoin

#### Strategy’s Treasury Management

Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, has strategically positioned Bitcoin as the cornerstone of the company’s asset portfolio, employing innovative financing techniques to bolster its BTC reserves. The introduction of Bitcoin-backed preferred stock STRD on Nasdaq reflects Strategy’s dedication to further amplifying its cryptocurrency holdings.

#### BlackRock’s ETF Strategy

BlackRock’s modus operandi involves utilizing its ETF framework to attract capital from investors, fueling significant Bitcoin acquisitions. With an eye on the future, BlackRock aims to establish itself as a premier digital asset manager on a global scale, anticipating substantial growth in its crypto asset management endeavors.

### The Ongoing Bitcoin Battle

As Strategy and BlackRock persist in their aggressive Bitcoin accumulation trajectories, the dynamics of institutional Bitcoin ownership continue to evolve. The combined holdings of over 1.3 million BTC by these entities underscore the substantial institutional adoption reshaping the crypto landscape.

### Conclusion

The narrative of BlackRock and Strategy vying for Bitcoin supremacy underscores the growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies within the institutional financial sphere. The competition between these industry giants not only mirrors the evolving nature of digital asset investments but also signifies a pivotal shift towards mainstream adoption and recognition of Bitcoin’s intrinsic value in the modern financial landscape.

—

*Featured image via Shutterstock.*

*The post Who holds more Bitcoin: BlackRock or Michael Saylor’s Strategy? appeared first on Finbold.*