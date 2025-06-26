## Who Will Lead the Federal Reserve Next if Jerome Powell Leaves?

### Introduction

The relationship between Jerome Powell and Donald Trump has been rocky, with the US president frequently criticizing Powell for delayed interest rate cuts. As Trump pushes for more cuts in response to import tariffs and the EU’s rate cuts, the question arises: Who will take over the Federal Reserve if Jerome Powell leaves?

### The Current Situation

Jerome Powell and Donald Trump have had disagreements relating to interest rate cuts, with Trump demanding more aggressive cuts in light of economic challenges. The tension between the two has raised concerns about Powell’s future at the Federal Reserve.

### Potential Candidates

In the event that Jerome Powell resigns or is replaced, speculation has been rife regarding who may step into the role. Several names have surfaced as potential candidates to lead the Federal Reserve.

#### 1. [Candidate Name]

– *Insert brief information about the candidate and their relevant experience.*

#### 2. [Candidate Name]

– *Insert brief information about the candidate and their relevant experience.*

#### 3. [Candidate Name]

– *Insert brief information about the candidate and their relevant experience.*

### Conclusion

As uncertainties loom over Jerome Powell’s tenure at the Federal Reserve, the question of his potential successor becomes increasingly relevant. The dynamics between Powell and Trump will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the future leadership of the central bank.

*The post Who Will Lead the Federal Reserve Next if Jerome Powell Leaves? appeared first on CoinGape.*