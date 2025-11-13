Introduction

Bitcoin price fluctuations continue to capture the attention of investors and analysts worldwide. Despite several positive factors, the ongoing selling pressure has led to a decline in the value of Bitcoin once again. This article delves into the reasons behind the recent fall in Bitcoin price and the implications for the cryptocurrency market.

Factors Contributing to Bitcoin Price Decline

Continuous Selling Pressure

Despite various favorable conditions such as continuous buying by treasury firms and the resolution of the US government shutdown, Bitcoin price is facing persistent selling pressure. This pressure is dampening the market sentiment and hindering the upward movement of Bitcoin’s value.

Lack of Macro Catalyst

Experts in the field suggest that without a significant macro catalyst, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are likely to remain range-bound at lower levels. The absence of a catalyst that could drive substantial price movement is reinforcing the downtrend in Bitcoin price.

Impact on Trading Volumes

The changing sentiment following Bitcoin’s drop below a critical level has had significant implications for trading volumes. As sentiment shifted, trading support weakened, exacerbating the decline in Bitcoin price.

Conclusion

The recent fall in Bitcoin price, despite positive developments in the market, underscores the importance of external factors and market sentiment in shaping cryptocurrency valuations. The ongoing selling pressure and the lack of a macro catalyst continue to influence the trajectory of Bitcoin’s price. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for investors and traders navigating the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.

**The post Why Is Bitcoin Price Falling Again? appeared first on CoinGape.**