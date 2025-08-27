Why Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin is Down 82% Juts a Week After Launch?

## Introduction

Investors are experiencing a wild ride with Kanye West’s YZY Money (YZY) meme coin, which has seen a drastic 82% drop in value just one week after its launch. The journey of this token has been tumultuous, reaching all-time highs (ATHs) quickly but also plummeting to significant lows.

### Why YZY Meme Coin Plunged

The enthusiasm surrounding the launch of YZY Money turned sour as the coin’s value took a sharp downturn, leaving investors reeling from substantial losses. The quick rise and fall of the token exemplify the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market.

### The Celebrity Token Curse

YZY Money is the latest victim of the celebrity token curse, where tokens associated with prominent figures often face challenges in maintaining value and stability. Despite initial excitement fueled by Kanye West’s involvement, the coin’s steep decline highlights the risks associated with celebrity-backed ventures.

## Conclusion

The rollercoaster trajectory of Kanye West’s YZY Money serves as a cautionary tale for investors in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies. As the coin experiences sharp fluctuations, it underscores the importance of thorough research and risk management when venturing into new digital assets. The aftermath of YZY Money’s launch reminds us that market sentiment can change rapidly, and due diligence is essential for navigating the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments.