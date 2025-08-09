Why Pi Network Binance Listing Is Delayed? Pi Coin Community Slams the Core Team

**H2: The Delay in Pi Network Binance Listing**

The Pi Network community has been eagerly awaiting the listing of Pi coin on Binance for quite some time now. However, the delay in this listing has left many supporters disappointed.

**H3: Lack of Effort from the Pi Core Team**

Despite the high hopes and anticipation surrounding the potential Binance listing, it seems that the Pi core team has not been putting in the necessary effort to expedite the process. This lack of initiative has led to frustrations among community members who were expecting a significant boost in liquidity for the Pi coin.

**H3: Community’s Discontent with the Core Team**

The Pi community has started expressing their discontent with the core team over the prolonged delay in the Binance listing. With the Pi coin’s value plummeting by 85% from its peak, the community is eager for positive developments that can potentially uplift its market performance.

**Conclusion**

The delay in the Pi Network Binance listing has left many investors and supporters disheartened. The lack of effort from the Pi core team has sparked criticism from the community, who are hopeful for a turnaround in the situation. As the Pi coin strives to regain its market value, the resolution of this delay remains crucial for its future success.