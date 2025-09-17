Will Bitcoin Reclaim $120K as Options Bulls Target $125K Highs Post-FOMC?

## Will Bitcoin Hit $120K Again? Insights from Options Trading Post-FOMC

### Optimism in Bitcoin Options Trading

Bitcoin options traders are expressing optimism regarding Bitcoin’s potential to reclaim the $120K milestone following the recent FOMC meeting. Despite prevailing market uncertainty and volatility, traders are eyeing a bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market.

### Market Anticipation Post-FOMC

As the crypto world eagerly anticipates the outcomes of the Fed Interest Rate Decision and the FOMC Economic Projection release later today, the focus is on how these events will shape the trajectory of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

### Bulls Setting Eyes on $120K Strike Price

Bitcoin options bulls have set their sights on the $120K strike price post-FOMC, indicating a positive sentiment and a belief in the upward movement of Bitcoin’s value. This target aligns with the ambition to surpass the $125K highs in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting.

## Conclusion

The optimism displayed by Bitcoin options traders in the wake of the FOMC meeting highlights the resilience and bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. As market participants await key announcements from the Federal Reserve, the potential for Bitcoin to reclaim $120K remains a focal point of interest and speculation. Stay tuned for further updates on Bitcoin’s price movements.