# Will Crypto Market Rebound or Crash Ahead as 10X Research Tips Shorting Ethereum?

## Introduction

The recent crypto market turmoil saw major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP facing a significant drop in their prices. This downturn led to the liquidation of over $1.2 billion in long positions, while the market cap witnessed a staggering reduction of $200 billion. With the upcoming BTC and ETH options expiry valued at more than $16 billion, investors are now speculating whether the market will experience a rebound or a further crash.

## Cryptocurrency Market Turmoil

During the latest crypto market crash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and various other altcoins experienced substantial declines in their prices. The liquidation of long positions exceeding $1.2 billion, coupled with a $200 billion market cap wipeout, created a tense environment for cryptocurrency investors.

## Impending Options Expiry

Investors are closely monitoring the impending BTC and ETH options expiry, with a combined notional value surpassing $16 billion. This significant expiry event is expected to have a considerable impact on the overall cryptocurrency market direction.

## 10X Research Tips Shorting Ethereum

As the crypto market braces for potential volatility, 10X Research has offered insights on shorting Ethereum, a move that some investors may consider amidst the uncertain market conditions. The decision to short Ethereum could shape the market trajectory and impact investor sentiment.

## Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market is currently facing a pivotal moment with the looming BTC and ETH options expiry and the guidance on shorting Ethereum provided by 10X Research. Investors are actively assessing the market dynamics to determine whether a rebound or a continued crash is on the horizon. Stay informed and prepared for any potential market movements in the coming days.