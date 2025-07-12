Will Judge Torres End XRP Lawsuit Before July 14? Lawyer Reacts

# Will the XRP Lawsuit End Before July 14? Legal Insights

## Introduction

With the Ripple vs SEC case approaching a crucial point, speculations are rife about Judge Torres possibly concluding the lawsuit before July 14. Here, securities attorney Marc Fagel shares his thoughts on the matter and dispels any premature expectations.

## The Ripple vs SEC Case

Amidst the countdown to the resolution of the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC, there is anticipation surrounding the possibility of a prompt conclusion.

### Insights from Securities Attorney Marc Fagel

Securities attorney Marc Fagel provides valuable insights into the ongoing lawsuit, suggesting that contrary to rumors, Judge Torres is unlikely to bring an end to the case before July 14. While expectations may be high for a swift resolution, Fagel cautions against premature conclusions.

## Can the Ripple Case be Resolved Soon?

As the deadline approaches, many wonder if the Ripple vs SEC case will reach a conclusion over the weekend. The dynamic nature of the legal proceedings and varying opinions from legal experts keep the outcome uncertain.

### SEC’s Perspective

Amidst the anticipation and speculation, the SEC’s stance on the timeline for resolving the XRP lawsuit adds complexity to the situation. While the speculations continue, the final decision lies with the court.

## Conclusion

The imminent resolution of the Ripple vs SEC case remains a topic of interest in the cryptocurrency community. Despite the buzz around a possible conclusion before July 14, legal experts like Marc Fagel advise against setting premature expectations. As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome remains unpredictable, emphasizing the need for patience and a thorough understanding of the legal process.