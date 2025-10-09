Wolf locks over half of total supply for two years to reinforce trust 

Building Trust Through Transparency: Wolf’s Initiative to Lock Over Half of Total Supply for Two Years

Introduction

DeFi hub Wolf, operating under Byrrgis, has taken a significant step to reinforce trust and ensure the long-term stability of its ecosystem. By locking over 57% of its total WOLF token supply for two years, Wolf aims to boost community confidence and demonstrate commitment to sustainable growth.

Enhancing Community Confidence

The decision to lock more than 570 million tokens valued at around $13.2 million comes in response to recent incidents involving Wolf’s Ethereum bridge and an early token holder. These incidents raised concerns among community members, prompting Wolf to take proactive measures to address them.

Gradual Vesting and Re-Locking Option

The two-year lock, facilitated through Streamflow, will ensure that the tokens gradually vest over the holding period. Additionally, token holders will have the option to re-lock their tokens thereafter, further promoting stability within the ecosystem.

Preventing Future Incidents

The incidents in late September, which disrupted WOLF’s token stability, have prompted Wolf to reinforce its bridge and token infrastructure significantly. Measures have been implemented to prevent unauthorized access and ensure the integrity of the platform moving forward.

Setting a New Standard for Transparency

Wolf’s commitment to reducing sell pressure, providing visibility into token ownership, and promoting transparency sets a new benchmark for the DeFi community. The platform aims to establish trust through open communication and accountability, aligning the interests of stakeholders to ensure a secure and sustainable ecosystem.

A Unified Vision for Long-Term Success

Byrrgis and Wolf’s leadership emphasize the importance of trust-minimized systems, zero-trust security principles, and stringent vendor audits. The goal is to create a resilient DeFi framework that prioritizes community alignment, commitment tracking, and system strength in the face of challenges.

Conclusion

Wolf’s initiative to lock over half of its total token supply for two years is a strategic move to reinforce trust and instill confidence within the community. By prioritizing transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability, Wolf sets a new standard for DeFi platforms, paving the way for institutional-grade frameworks built on resilience and integrity. Through continuous improvement and proactive measures, Wolf aims to create a robust ecosystem where trust is paramount.