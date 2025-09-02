World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Struggles Despite 100% Fee Burn and Buyback Proposal

## Introduction

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has encountered challenges recently despite its ambitious fee burn and buyback proposal. This article highlights the struggles faced by WLFI, the cryptocurrency of the DeFi Project owned by the Trump family, amidst a significant correction in value.

### Challenges Faced by WLFI

WLFI has faced significant selling pressure, leading to a sharp decline of 30% from its peak price of $0.32. The parent company has responded to these challenges by introducing a proposal to burn 100% of fees and implement a buyback strategy. These measures aim to decrease the circulation of WLFI tokens and potentially stabilize its value.

## Fee Burn and Buyback Proposal

The parent group of WLFI has put forward a strategic initiative to address the declining value of the cryptocurrency. By burning 100% of transaction fees and implementing a buyback plan, the company seeks to create scarcity in the market, thereby increasing the value of WLFI tokens. This proposal is part of a broader effort to improve the performance and sustainability of WLFI in the face of market pressures.

### Impact on Token Circulation

The fee burn and buyback proposal is expected to have a significant impact on the circulation of WLFI tokens. By reducing the number of tokens available for trading, the initiative aims to create a more favorable supply-demand dynamic that could potentially lead to a price recovery. Investors and stakeholders are closely monitoring the implementation of these measures to assess their effectiveness in supporting the value of WLFI.

## Conclusion

Despite the challenges faced by WLFI, the introduction of a 100% fee burn and buyback proposal represents a proactive step taken by the parent group to address market pressures and enhance the value proposition of the cryptocurrency. As the implementation of these measures unfolds, the future trajectory of WLFI will be closely watched by the cryptocurrency community. Stay tuned for updates on the developments surrounding World Liberty Financial and its strategic initiatives.