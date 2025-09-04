World Mobile sees 2 million daily users

**Introduction:**

World Mobile, a pioneering blockchain tech company, has achieved a significant milestone with over 2 million daily users. The platform’s innovative approach to enhancing connectivity in underserved regions has garnered widespread adoption, particularly in Asia and Africa. This article highlights the recent developments and growth of World Mobile, showcasing its impact on decentralized networks and the introduction of its native token on Kraken.

### User Milestone and Global Reach

World Mobile’s daily user base has exceeded 2 million, driven by increasing adoption in the U.S, Asia, and Africa. More than 60,000 “AirNodes” have been deployed in these regions, connecting local communities to a decentralized network.

### Launch of World Mobile Token (WMTX) on Kraken

World Mobile Token (WMTX), an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible Layer 3 token, has been listed on Kraken. This move marks the token’s availability to American investors on a mainstream platform, enhancing liquidity and exposure to facilitate on-chain activities and staking within the World Mobile ecosystem.

### Capitalizing on DePIN Sector Growth

With the World Economic Forum projecting the DePIN sector to reach $3.5 trillion in the next three years, World Mobile is strategically positioning itself to leverage this trend. By onboarding developers to its mainnet and planning a fully permissionless launch, the company aims to capitalize on the evolving landscape of decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

### Buyback Program and Strategic Partnerships

World Mobile has introduced a buyback program, enabling users to acquire tokens from the open market using revenue generated from customers. The company’s CEO, Micky Watkins, envisions expanding partnerships to enhance the utility and reach of the platform. Noteworthy collaborations with industry leaders like PwC, DITO, and integration with analytics providers like Token Terminal, which feeds data to platforms like Bloomberg and Binance, underpin World Mobile’s growth and impact.

**Conclusion:**

World Mobile’s exponential user growth, token listing on Kraken, and strategic initiatives underscore its commitment to revolutionizing connectivity solutions and leveraging blockchain technology for global impact. As the company continues to expand its network and partnerships, it is poised to drive further innovation and accessibility in underserved regions worldwide.