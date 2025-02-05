World Mobile teams up with DITO CME to promote blockchain connectivity in Philippines

# World Mobile and DITO CME Collaborate to Enhance Blockchain Connectivity in the Philippines

## Introduction

World Mobile, a blockchain-powered mobile network, has joined hands with DITO CME, the parent company of Dito Telecom, a prominent mobile operator in the Philippines. This strategic partnership aims to expand mobile and broadband services in rural areas while integrating blockchain technology into the country’s financial landscape. Read on to learn more about this groundbreaking collaboration.

## Enhancing Connectivity in Underserved Areas

The collaboration between World Mobile and DITO CME is set to revolutionize the telecommunications ecosystem in the Philippines. By leveraging World Mobile’s AirNodes, complemented by Starlink’s LEO satellite backhaul, the partnership aims to provide reliable and affordable internet services to approximately 25 million people in underserved regions.

### Advancing Blockchain Technology with DTaka e-wallet

Central to this collaboration is the introduction of DTaka, a blockchain-powered e-wallet developed on the World Mobile Chain. This innovative e-wallet, soon to be integrated into DITO CME’s ecosystem, offers stable-token functionality for remittances and mobile payments, along with a utility token for gamification, loyalty rewards, and user engagement.

## Empowering Communities Through Technology

Micky Watkins, CEO of World Mobile Group, emphasized the transformative impact of this partnership. He stated, “This partnership with DITO CME marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize access to connectivity globally. Through blockchain technology and a decentralized sharing economy model, we can empower communities and ensure inclusive connectivity solutions.”

### Revolutionizing E-wallet Services with DTaka

Emmanuel Samson, CEO of DTaka, highlighted the potential of DTaka to reshape e-wallet utilization in the Philippines. He expressed, “DTaka is poised to revolutionize the e-wallet space in the country, offering users a seamless and secure blockchain-powered platform.”

## Promoting a Decentralized Telecommunications Network

The collaboration between World Mobile and DITO CME underscores the rising adoption of DePIN models, emphasizing collective ownership and operation of essential services. By fostering a more inclusive and sustainable telecommunications network, the partnership aims to benefit individual users and businesses alike.

## Conclusion

The partnership between World Mobile and DITO CME signifies a significant step towards advancing blockchain connectivity in the Philippines. By merging technological innovation with a shared vision of inclusive connectivity, the collaboration is poised to transform the telecommunications landscape in the region, ultimately benefiting millions of people. Stay tuned for the upcoming rollout in 2025, which will bring forth exciting developments in blockchain-powered mobile services and e-wallet solutions.

*This post was originally published on Finbold.*