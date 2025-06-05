Wrapped XRP Now Live on Coinbase’s L2 Base Network

## Introduction

Coinbase has expanded its offerings by introducing wrapped versions of XRP and Dogecoin on its layer-2 network, Base. This move unlocks more use cases for these popular cryptocurrencies, providing new opportunities for cross-chain interactions and participation in the Base network’s DeFi ecosystem.

### Coinbase Introduces Wrapped XRP and Dogecoin on Base Network

Coinbase has recently launched wrapped versions of XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) through its layer-2 network, Base. The introduction of cbXRP and cbDOGE marks a significant milestone in expanding the utility and accessibility of these cryptocurrencies.

#### Unlocking More Use Cases

By introducing wrapped assets like cbXRP and cbDOGE, Coinbase aims to enable cross-chain interactions and enhance the functionality of these digital assets. This innovation opens up new possibilities for leveraging XRP and DOGE within Base network’s DeFi ecosystem.

### Advantages of Wrapped Assets

The introduction of wrapped XRP and Dogecoin on Coinbase’s Base network offers several advantages:

– **Improved Interoperability**: These wrapped assets enable seamless interaction between different blockchain networks, expanding the capabilities of XRP and DOGE.

– **Enhanced Liquidity**: The availability of wrapped assets on a layer-2 network enhances liquidity for XRP and DOGE holders, facilitating easier access to trading and DeFi opportunities.

– **Increased Utility**: With cross-chain capabilities, wrapped XRP and Dogecoin bring added utility to these cryptocurrencies, offering more diversified use cases for investors and users.

#### Conclusion

The launch of wrapped XRP and Dogecoin on Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, represents a strategic move to enhance the functionality and versatility of these popular cryptocurrencies. By tapping into the DeFi ecosystem and enabling cross-chain interactions, Coinbase is paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient digital asset environment. This development is expected to bring added value and opportunities to XRP and DOGE holders, establishing a new paradigm for decentralized finance.