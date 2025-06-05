WRX Token Price Plunges 39% as WazirX Shifts to Panama

## WRX Token Price Plunges 39%: WazirX Moves to Panama

### Introduction

Following a significant setback due to a $235M hack last year, the WRX token price has experienced a substantial decline. The Indian-focused crypto exchange, WazirX, fell prey to the notorious Lazarus Group from North Korea. Additionally, the exchange’s restructuring plan was recently declined by a Singapore court. As a result, WazirX has made a discreet shift to Panama.

### The Plunge in WRX Token Price

After the unfortunate hacking incident that shook WazirX almost a year ago, the WRX token has been struggling, hitting its lowest performance levels post-launch. The price of the WRX token has dropped by a staggering 39%, reflecting the challenges faced by the exchange.

### WazirX’s Troubles

The Lazarus Group, a cybercrime syndicate linked to North Korea, orchestrated the large-scale hack that targeted WazirX, resulting in a loss of $235M. Despite efforts to recover and rebuild, WazirX faced additional hurdles when its proposed restructuring plan was turned down by the Singaporean court.

### Shift to Panama

In light of the recent setbacks and challenges, WazirX has made a significant decision to relocate to Panama. This move signifies a strategic shift in the operational landscape of the exchange, as it aims to navigate the complex aftermath of the cyber attack and legal obstacles faced in Singapore.

### Conclusion

The fall in WRX token price by 39% highlights the enduring impact of the cyber attack and subsequent challenges faced by WazirX. The exchange’s move to Panama underscores a fresh chapter in its journey, seeking stability and growth in a new operational setting. As WazirX navigates these turbulent waters, the cryptocurrency community waits to see how the exchange adapts and progresses in the face of adversity.