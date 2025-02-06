“`html

xMoney to Launch Three New MiCA-compliant Stablecoins, Boosting Crypto Liquidity in Europe

Introduction

One of Europe’s notable payment providers, xMoney Global, is gearing up to introduce three new MiCA-compliant stablecoins, aiming to enhance crypto liquidity in the well-regulated European market. The launch of these stablecoins is a strategic move to address regulatory concerns and expand crypto accessibility in Europe.

Details of the Launch

xMoney Global, led by Dr. Gregorios Siourounis, is set to introduce three compliant stablecoins within the framework of Europe’s MiCA regulations. The upcoming stablecoins include EUROX (Euro stablecoin), USDX (alternative to USDT and USDC), and RONX (Romanian Leu stablecoin). The company is working closely with the Central Bank of Romania to ensure compliance and regulatory approval for these stablecoins.

First Regulated Stablecoins on MultiversX

These stablecoins are expected to launch on the MultiversX ecosystem, making them the first fully regulated native stablecoins within the platform. The tokens are designed to enhance liquidity and provide new opportunities for users within the ecosystem. xMoney’s smart wallet, xPortal, will support these stablecoins across different chains, promoting seamless transactions and accessibility.

Growth Opportunities

Beniamin Mincu, co-founder of MultiversX, emphasizes the growth potential associated with xMoney and xPortal within the ecosystem. The introduction of new liquidity and opportunities is expected to drive growth and experimentation within the platform. Additionally, the upcoming USH stablecoin by Hatom Labs is set to further enrich the ecosystem and expand its offerings.

Partnership with Binance Pay

xMoney has recently partnered with Binance Pay, a leading payment service offered by the renowned cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. This collaboration aims to enhance crypto accessibility for over 20,000 merchants in Europe, making crypto payments seamless and efficient. The alignment with Binance Pay underscores xMoney’s commitment to compliance with regulatory standards and its focus on facilitating crypto transactions.

Conclusion

With the launch of these MiCA-compliant stablecoins and strategic partnerships, xMoney is paving the way for increased crypto liquidity and accessibility in Europe. The company’s efforts to comply with regulations and collaborate with key industry players highlight its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

“`