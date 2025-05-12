XRP adds nearly $100 billion since Ripple’s first major victory in SEC case

## Title: XRP’s Market Cap Surges Amid Ripple’s Legal Victories and SEC Case Resolution

### Introduction:

XRP has experienced remarkable growth, with a significant increase in market capitalization following key legal victories for Ripple in the SEC case. This article explores the impact of these victories on XRP’s market performance and the potential implications for the cryptocurrency industry.

### XRP’s Market Growth and Legal Victories:

Since mid-2023, XRP has seen a substantial surge in market cap, driven largely by Ripple’s successes in the legal battle against the SEC. The ruling in July 2023 by District Judge Analisa Torres, declaring XRP not a security when sold on public exchanges, marked a turning point for Ripple and the crypto industry as a whole.

### Ripple’s SEC Case Progress:

Following the landmark ruling in July 2023, Ripple secured additional legal wins in the ongoing SEC case, further boosting XRP’s price. The denial of the SEC’s appeal in October 2023 and the court’s ruling in April 2024 regarding institutional XRP sales contributed to XRP’s market growth.

### Market Sentiment and Political Influence:

Apart from legal clarity, broader market sentiment, particularly post the November 2024 U.S. presidential election, played a significant role in driving XRP’s value above $2. The election of a crypto-friendly administration signaled a shift in regulatory tone, aiding XRP’s breakthrough.

### Proposed Settlement and Future Prospects:

With a proposed settlement submitted to the U.S. District Court in May 2025, involving a $50 million payment from Ripple to the SEC, there are expectations of a resolution to the long-standing legal dispute. Upon approval, the settlement could lead to the dismissal of appeals and the lifting of an injunction against Ripple.

### Unlocking Capital Inflows into XRP:

The nearing resolution of the SEC case has sparked optimism for potential inflows of capital into XRP. Market watchers anticipate the approval of a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the SEC, which could further boost XRP’s value and market cap.

### Conclusion:

XRP’s impressive market growth since Ripple’s legal victories against the SEC reflects a favorable sentiment towards the cryptocurrency. The potential resolution of the case and the anticipation of an XRP ETF approval offer promising prospects for XRP’s continued growth in the crypto space.