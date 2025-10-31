XRP ETF Coming This November 13 As Canary Capital Submits Updated S-1 By Removing Roadblocks

## Introduction

Asset manager Canary Capital is set to launch its spot XRP ETF on November 13 following the submission of an updated S-1 filing. This move comes after the removal of a crucial roadblock that had been hindering the registration process. The market anticipates a surge in activity related to the Ripple altcoin as a result of this development.

## XRP ETF Launch Date Confirmed

Canary Capital has recently filed an updated S-1 form to introduce its XRP ETF to the market on November 13. This revised filing signifies a significant milestone in the journey towards making XRP more accessible to investors through an exchange-traded fund.

### Removal of “Delaying Amendment”

A notable change in the updated S-1 filing is the elimination of the “delaying amendment,” a crucial step that prevents the registration from becoming auto-effective. By removing this roadblock, Canary Capital has paved the way for a smoother and timelier launch of the XRP ETF.

## Ripple Altcoin Anticipation

The removal of impediments in the S-1 filing process is expected to create a buzz in the market, particularly surrounding the Ripple altcoin. With the XRP ETF’s launch drawing closer, investors and enthusiasts are poised to closely monitor the developments and potential impact on the cryptocurrency landscape.

## Conclusion

Canary Capital’s submission of the updated S-1 filing for the XRP ETF launch on November 13 signifies a significant step towards increasing accessibility to XRP for investors. The elimination of barriers in the registration process is likely to generate increased interest and activity within the Ripple altcoin community in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming market event.

