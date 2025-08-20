XRP ETF Could Be Approved in 60 Days, ETF Analyst Predicts Ahead of Final SEC Deadline

## XRP ETF Could Be Approved Soon, According to Analyst

### Introduction

ETF analyst Nate Gerraci has made a bold prediction regarding the XRP ETF approval timeline. This projection comes in light of the US SEC extending its decision deadline to October. Read on to discover the details of this anticipated approval.

### Analyst’s Bullish Prediction

In a recent post by ETF analyst Nate Geraci, who serves as the President of The ETF Store, the possibility of approving the spot XRP ETF within the next 60 days was highlighted. This optimistic outlook suggests a potential breakthrough in the realm of cryptocurrency ETFs.

### Impending Approval for Spot XRP ETFs

With the final SEC decision postponed until October, investors eagerly await the approval of the XRP ETF following Nate Geraci’s positive forecast. The anticipation surrounding this development signifies a significant step forward in the world of digital asset investment.

### Conclusion

The emerging potential for the approval of the XRP ETF within the next 60 days, as indicated by analyst Nate Geraci, brings a sense of optimism to the cryptocurrency market. As the SEC deadline approaches, all eyes are on the regulatory body’s decision, which could pave the way for increased accessibility and acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving narrative.