XRP ETF demand ‘underestimated’ as CME futures smash $1 billion

## Introduction

The demand for XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is gaining momentum, with CME Group’s XRP futures blazing a trail by exceeding $1 billion in open interest within just three months. This rapid growth has sparked speculation that the market may be undervaluing the potential demand for a spot XRP ETF. Let’s delve into the details of this surge in interest and its implications for the XRP market.

## XRP Futures Surge Significantly

Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store and co-founder of ETF Institute, noted the remarkable performance of XRP futures on CME Group, surpassing the $1 billion mark in open interest at an unprecedented speed. This achievement underscores the strong appetite for XRP-related financial products and hints at a possible surge in demand for spot XRP ETFs.

## CME Data Highlights Explosive Growth

CME data reveals a substantial 45% month-over-month surge in XRP futures open interest, reaching $8.34 billion. This surge reflects a surge in speculative activity and mirrors the trajectory seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives, which paved the way for spot ETF approvals in the US. The growing interest in XRP derivatives signals a potential shift towards mainstream recognition for the digital asset.

## Increased Accessibility and Liquidity

In a move to enhance accessibility for retail traders, Robinhood introduced micro XRP futures contracts, requiring significantly less capital than standard contracts. This lower entry barrier has attracted a new wave of traders to the XRP market, injecting fresh liquidity and driving momentum.

## Price Movement and Investor Sentiment

The price of XRP has responded positively to these developments, gaining 3.24% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market. Although XRP remains down by 7.49% over the past 30 days, the recent rebound suggests that investors are positioning themselves for potential regulatory advancements, particularly the approval of a spot XRP ETF.

## Conclusion

The surge in demand for XRP futures and the potential for a spot XRP ETF approval underscore the growing interest in digital assets within mainstream financial markets. As market participants eagerly anticipate regulatory developments, the XRP market is poised for further growth and evolution in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting trend.