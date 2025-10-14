XRP ETF Faces Delay as Expert Confirms October 19b-4 Filings Are Procedural, Not Deadlines

## Title: XRP ETF Delays Expected with Clarification on Regulatory Process

### Introduction

The XRP ETF approval process is facing potential delays as clarified by an expert, indicating that the forthcoming October deadlines primarily serve procedural functions rather than actual launch dates. This delay is influenced by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which necessitates reopening for continued progress in regulatory proceedings.

### The SEC Review Timeline Misunderstood Amid Shutdown

In a recent informative post shared by Greg Xethalis, the intricacies surrounding the XRP ETF approval process were addressed, shedding light on the misinterpretation of the October 19b-4 filings as definitive deadlines.

### Clarification from Expert

The expert emphasized that the upcoming deadlines are procedural milestones within the SEC review timeline, rather than concrete dates for the ETF’s approval or launch. Therefore, additional time may be required beyond the initial expectations for thorough regulatory evaluation.

### Conclusion

In light of the expert’s clarification, stakeholders and enthusiasts of the XRP ETF should remain patient as the regulatory process unfolds. The impact of the government shutdown on the timeline underscores the need for flexibility and understanding in navigating through the intricacies of ETF approval in the current regulatory landscape.

By staying informed and acknowledging the procedural nature of the deadlines, the community can better anticipate potential delays and adjust expectations accordingly.