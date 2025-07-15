XRP ETF Set to Eclipse ETH and SOL based ETFs, Says Canary Capital CEO

# XRP ETF on the Rise: Canary Capital CEO Predicts Superiority Over ETH and SOL ETFs

## Introduction:

Canary Capital CEO, Steven, believes that the XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is poised to overshadow its Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) counterparts. With mounting anticipation surrounding the potential approval of an XRP ETF, investors are closely monitoring this development. Read on to explore the insights shared by Steven on this promising market trend.

## XRP ETF: The Next Big Player?

In a recent interview conducted by Paul Barron and shared on CoinGape, Canary Capital CEO Steven expressed optimism regarding the performance of the XRP ETF. Steven predicts that the XRP ETF may surpass the ETH and SOL-based ETF products. This projection is fueled by the growing momentum behind XRP and speculations of an imminent approval for its ETF.

## What to Expect from the XRP ETF

The XRP ETF’s potential success could signal a significant shift in the cryptocurrency ETF landscape. As investors eagerly await the official announcement of the XRP ETF approval, market dynamics are expected to evolve in response to this anticipated development.

## Conclusion:

As the anticipation for the XRP ETF approval continues to build, investors are bracing themselves for potential market shifts. With Steven’s insights pointing towards a bullish outlook for the XRP ETF, the cryptocurrency community is buzzing with excitement over the prospect of XRP outshining its ETH and SOL counterparts in the ETF arena. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this evolving narrative.