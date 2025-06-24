XRP Ghost Co-Founder Returns, Sparks $10,000 Price Buzz Again

## Introduction

Arthur Britto, the mysterious co-founder of XRP, has resurfaced, sending ripples through the cryptocurrency world. Referred to as the XRP’s equivalent of Satoshi Nakamoto, his unexpected return has ignited speculation about significant developments within the XRP community.

### XRP Co-Founder Reappears

Arthur Britto, the ghost co-founder of XRP, has made a surprising comeback on social media, creating a stir within the crypto sphere. Speculations have been rampant about the implications of his sudden reappearance.

### Ripple vs SEC Case Impact

The timing of Britto’s return is particularly significant as it coincides with the ongoing Ripple vs SEC legal battle. With this high-profile case coming to a close, Britto’s presence has fueled anticipation and curiosity among XRP enthusiasts.

## Conclusion

The resurgence of Arthur Britto, the elusive co-founder of XRP, has reignited excitement and speculation in the crypto community. As the Ripple vs SEC case unfolds, the implications of Britto’s return are eagerly awaited by followers of XRP developments.