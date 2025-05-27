“XRP Has No Issuer”, Ripple CTO Slams Bitcoin Maxis Over XRPL Decentralisation

**Introduction:**

The ongoing debate between XRP and Bitcoin regarding decentralization has escalated, especially in light of recent developments such as Trump’s crypto reserve plans. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has made a compelling statement emphasizing that XRP lacks an issuer, which has sparked controversy among Bitcoin enthusiasts. Let’s delve deeper into Schwartz’s clarification on the decentralization of the XRP Ledger.

### Ripple CTO’s Views on XRP Decentralization

In a recent discourse, David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, elaborated on crucial aspects related to the decentralization of the XRP Ledger. Amidst discussions surrounding the role of Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, Schwartz emphasized that the leadership within the company does not adversely affect the decentralization of the XRP Ledger itself.

### Lack of Issuer Sets XRP Apart

One of the key distinctions highlighted by Schwartz is the unique characteristic of XRP in not having an issuer. Unlike many other blockchains, XRP tokens were all generated at the inception of the ledger. Consequently, the ledger lacks rivalrous features, allowing anyone interested to obtain XRP without limitations.

### Response to Critics and Acknowledgment

Schwartz’s statements were prompted by criticisms, particularly from Bitcoin maximalists, regarding the decentralized nature of XRP. By shedding light on the absence of an issuer and the foundational principles of XRP distribution, Schwartz aims to provide clarity amidst the ongoing debates within the crypto community.

**Conclusion:**

David Schwartz’s assertion that “XRP has no issuer” has stirred discussions within the cryptocurrency space, particularly concerning the decentralization of the XRP Ledger. As the debate unfolds, it’s essential to consider the intricate characteristics that distinguish XRP from other digital assets, setting the stage for continued exploration and analysis within the industry.