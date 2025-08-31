XRP Is Wall Street’s Best-Known Crypto After Bitcoin, Canary CEO Says

# Unveiling XRP’s Rise on Wall Street

## An Insight by Canary Capital’s CEO, Steven McClurg

Canary Capital’s CEO, Steven McClurg, recently ignited a conversation about XRP’s position in the crypto arena, stating that it has secured the second-highest recognition among Wall Street professionals after Bitcoin. He confidently advocated for the potential surge in demand for XRP ETFs upon their introduction.

### Diving into the Canary CEO’s Optimistic View on XRP

During a conversation with Paul Barron, McClurg elaborated on his bullish stance towards XRP, shedding light on the growing prominence of this digital asset on Wall Street. He highlighted the unique appeal and opportunities that XRP brings to the table within the investment landscape.

**Articles You May Like:** [Bitcoin’s Dominance Takes a Backseat as XRP Gains Attention](#)

### XRP ETFs Positioned for Remarkable Growth

McClurg’s statements suggest a shifting paradigm in how traditional financial institutions perceive digital currencies, with XRP emerging as a frontrunner in this transforming landscape. The anticipated launch of XRP ETFs is poised to further solidify its position and pave the way for heightened interest from institutional investors.

In conclusion, XRP’s accelerated recognition as a favored digital asset on Wall Street, as highlighted by Canary Capital’s CEO, underlines the evolving acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies within the traditional financial realm. The upcoming introduction of XRP ETFs promises to usher in a new era of opportunities for investors seeking exposure to this dynamic market.