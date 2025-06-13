XRP Lawsuit: Judge Torres Likely To Approve Joint Motion, Says Lawyer

# XRP Lawsuit Update: Expert Predicts Approval of Joint Motion by Judge Torres

## Introduction

In the ongoing XRP lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC, there is anticipation that Judge Analisa Torres will likely approve the joint motion filed by both parties. Renowned XRP lawyer, Bill Morgan, shares insights on the potential approval and its implications for the case.

## Expert Analysis on Judge Torres’ Decision

Bill Morgan, a legal expert closely following the XRP lawsuit, remarked that despite some reservations about the joint motion’s content, he expects Judge Torres to grant approval. This anticipated approval could pave the way for a significant development in the Ripple vs. SEC legal battle.

## Potential Resolution in Sight

The approval of the joint motion by Judge Torres holds the promise of bringing the XRP lawsuit closer to a resolution. Both Ripple and the SEC await the judge’s decision as it could impact the future course of the case.

## Conclusion

As the XRP lawsuit progresses, the legal community closely watches for Judge Torres’ decision on the joint motion. With expert predictions leaning towards approval, the outcome could shape the outcome of the Ripple vs. SEC case. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving legal battle.

