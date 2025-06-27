XRP Lawsuit: Lawyer Predicts Ripple And SEC To Drop Appeals

## XRP Lawsuit Update: Predictions on Ripple and SEC Appeals

### Introduction

In the latest development of the XRP lawsuit, attorney Fred Rispoli has made a prediction regarding the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The lawsuit, which has been closely followed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors, has taken an unexpected turn as both parties may be considering dropping their appeals.

### Judge Torres Denies Joint Motion in XRP Lawsuit

Judge Analisa Torres recently made a significant decision by rejecting a joint motion filed by both Ripple and the SEC in the XRP lawsuit. This ruling has created speculation about the potential outcomes of the case and whether a settlement may be on the horizon.

### Predictions of Settlement with Reduced Penalty

Fred Rispoli, the legal counsel representing XRP, believes that Ripple and the SEC are likely to pursue a resolution that involves dropping their appeals and reaching a settlement with a reduced penalty. This prediction adds a new layer of complexity to the already intricate legal proceedings surrounding the XRP lawsuit.

### Conclusion

The XRP lawsuit continues to unfold with unexpected twists and turns, leaving both Ripple and the SEC in a position where dropping their appeals and settling the case may be the most viable option. As the legal battle progresses, the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaits further updates on the outcome of this high-profile case.

—

**Original Content Source:** CoinGape