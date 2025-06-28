XRP Lawsuit Not Yet Over, SEC Must Drop Appeal- Warns Lawyer

# Title: The Ongoing XRP Lawsuit: SEC Must Drop Appeal, Lawyer Warns

## Introduction

The XRP lawsuit involving Ripple and the SEC has garnered significant attention in the cryptocurrency community. While there has been progress with Ripple withdrawing its cross-appeal, lawyer Marc Fagel highlights that the legal battle is not yet concluded. In this article, we explore why the XRP lawsuit remains unresolved until the SEC drops its appeal.

### The Current Status of the XRP Lawsuit

Despite Ripple’s recent decision to withdraw its cross-appeal against the SEC, the lawsuit is far from being fully settled. The community’s excitement over the Ripple vs SEC case resolution is tempered by the lingering issue of the SEC’s appeal.

### Lawyer’s Perspective on the XRP Lawsuit

Marc Fagel, a prominent legal expert, emphasizes that the XRP lawsuit will persist until the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formally drops its appeal. This crucial step is necessary to bring closure to the protracted legal battle between Ripple and the regulatory agency.

## Why the XRP Lawsuit Continues

The XRP lawsuit remains ongoing due to the SEC’s refusal to drop its appeal. Despite Ripple’s efforts to reach a settlement by withdrawing its cross-appeal, the SEC’s decision to pursue further legal action prolongs the resolution of the case.

## Implications for the XRP Community

The unresolved nature of the XRP lawsuit has implications for the entire XRP community. Until the SEC drops its appeal, uncertainty and legal uncertainties will continue to surround the cryptocurrency, impacting its price and market sentiment.

## Conclusion

While the XRP lawsuit has seen some developments with Ripple’s withdrawal of its cross-appeal, the legal battle is not yet concluded. The crucial next step involves the SEC dropping its appeal to bring closure to the protracted case. As stakeholders await further updates, the outcome of this lawsuit will have significant implications for the future of XRP and the broader cryptocurrency industry.