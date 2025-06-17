XRP Lawsuit: Ripple and SEC File Status Report, Seek Delay on Appeals

“`markdown

## XRP Lawsuit Update: Ripple and SEC Seek Delay on Appeals

### Introduction

Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have recently submitted a joint status report to the Second Circuit Court concerning the ongoing XRP lawsuit. This significant development comes as the June 16 deadline approached, indicating a temporary halt in the legal proceedings. The collaboration between Ripple and the SEC raises questions regarding the potential impact on the anticipated settlement of the Ripple vs. SEC case.

### Ripple and SEC File Status Report

In a timely manner, Ripple and the SEC filed a joint status report with the Second Circuit, signaling a momentary pause in the XRP lawsuit appeals process. The submission of this report signifies the ongoing discussions and negotiations between the two parties as they navigate through the complexities of the legal battle.

### Will This Further Delay the Ripple vs SEC Case Settlement?

The joint status report submitted by Ripple and the SEC to the Second Circuit raises speculations about the timeline for resolving the XRP lawsuit. With the possibility of a delay on appeals, the final resolution of the Ripple vs. SEC case could face further setbacks. The outcome of these proceedings will significantly impact the future regulatory landscape for digital assets like XRP.

### Conclusion

The latest development in the XRP lawsuit involving Ripple and the SEC highlights the ongoing legal deliberations that could potentially delay the settlement of the case. As the discussions continue, the crypto community awaits further updates on how this collaboration will shape the future trajectory of regulatory compliance within the digital asset space.

